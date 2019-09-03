Minyo elected Ohio 4-H Youth Board president

Local 4-H exhibitor Trevor Minyo was recently elected president of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council, the statewide youth board of Ohio 4-H.

Minyo has been involved in 4-H for many years, accruing local and state recognition. At the county level, Minyo serves as a camp counselor, Junior Fair Board member, FCS Board member, and is on the Fayette County Extension Advisory Committee. At the state level, Minyo serves as a member of the Ohio 4-H Foundation Board and the Teen Leadership Council.

This will be Minyo’s third year as an officer of the council, serving previously as the treasurer and vice president of administration. Minyo has received numerous county and state awards, being named the “Best of the Best Officer” of four club offices, winning an Ohio 4-H Achievement Award and winning numerous clock trophy awards for first place in various project areas.

Minyo said, “I’m looking forward to working with the other officers and committee chairs to help grow the Ohio 4-H program, the Teen Leadership Council, and the members individually. 4-H is a great organization, and I’d encourage anyone interested to reach out to the local extension office.”

