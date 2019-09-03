Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

AUG. 29

Quality Inn, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: An employee health notification policy was unavailable, employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses to their managing staff. The breakfast cooler was reading at around 50 degrees, the following food items stored inside of the cooler were at 49 degrees: cream cheese, Activia yogurts, small packages of butter. The Gibson upright reach in refrigerator was reading at 48 degrees, all food items stored inside were reading at 48: milk, Activia yogurt, cream cheese, eggs, scrambled eggs, bass, and small packages of butter, perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens, all food was discarded immediately. One bag of sausage links and Canadian bacon previously opened were found inside of reach in cooler with date markings, all food kept more than 24 hours must be date marked and discarded in seven days, the bacon and sausage were reading at 43 degrees therefore these were also discarded immediately. The temperature on all three coolers were readjusted during the inspection. A container of chefs natural eggs dated for 1/2019 were found inside of a small refrigerator located in the laundry room, after opening the refrigerator door a very strong odor was present and the only perishable food item were the eggs, management stated that the eggs are no longer used for breakfast and was not sure how long the eggs were stored inside, the eggs were discarded immediately. Inside the Gibson located int he store room is being used as door straps, shelves are missing, 1 shelf cracked and 1 shelf is made out of wood and the door no longer latch or close properly, the fridge is not only not easily cleanable but has no been maintained in a state of good repair, therefore this unit may not be used to store perishable food and must be removed from the premises immediately. The Gibson had accumulation of soil residue inside and outside of unit, non food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The outdoor refuse area had trash on ground and the receptacle lid was open, refuse areas must be maintained clean, management stated that new equipment is now being used in the facility, the food establishment must submit an updated list of all equipment used int he food operation, the list must include the name of the equipment, model numbers, manufacturer, commercial or non-commercial and if NSF approved. The person in charge could not provide proof of food safety certification and several critical violations are present the person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety and performing the necessary duties to maintain safe food and a clean environment.

AUG. 28

YMCA Kids World of Learning, 2109 1/2 Kenskill Avenue. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: The utensil holders were found with soil accumulation, food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination, these holders were cleaned immediately. The microwave refrigerator (near wash machine) and refrigerator (dining area) were found with soil accumulation, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Hand wash signs for employees were unavailable for the mens and womens restrooms, a sign notifying employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwash sinks used by food employees. Uncovered waste containers were found in womens restroom, all restrooms used by women must have covered waste receptacles for sanitary napkins. Wet mops found stored inside mop buckets inside of the custodian closet, wet mops must be hung to air dry. The person in charge portrayed good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire however a critical violation was present, this was corrected during the inspection.

Mugs & Jugs Draft House, 1309 U.S. 35 SE. Follow up inspection. Violations/comments: The ice machine is now clean to sight and touch. The microwave and reach-in freezers are now clean, the person in charge was in the process of mopping floor during the inspection thank you.

The Farmers Pantry, 2733 St. Rt. 41 NW. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: Clean kitchen and maintained well, no recommendations at this time, all cooking and holding temperatures were good, the person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire and no critical violations present.

Pizza Hut #35537, 409 S. Elm St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The following areas or items were found with soil accumulation; fan guards in walk-in cooler and freezer, kitchen wall near dish wash machine, counter tops under soda machine, non food contact surfaces must be cleared as often as necessary to keep from soil accumulation. The freezer door was found with an accumulation on the bottom, all equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The walk-in freezer light is not working, the light intensity must be at least ten-foot candles for proper cleaning and easy visibility.

Whit’s Frozen Custard, 401 S. Elm St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Buckets of ice cream found stored on the walk-in freezer floor, uncovered food must be stored six inches above the ground floor and in a place or way where it is not exposed to contaminants, these were removed off floor immediately. None of the employees working at the time of inspection were trained in food safety, also level two (management) certificate is unavailable, the person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety, one person per shift must be trained in food safety.

AUG. 27

Washington Band Booster, Gardner Park. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No issues at time of inspection, coolers all at proper temp, hot water, three compartment sink.

AUG. 26

Mugs & Jugs Draft House, 1309 U.S. 35 SE. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The ice machine was found with mold residue, food contact surfaces must be cleared to sight and touch. The following areas or items were found with soil accumulation, microwave, reach in, freezer (main kitchen), freezer (basement) floor, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean