‘The Well’ closes its doors

For the first time in 10 years the community will no longer have The Well at Sunnyside offering its services.

The final service will be occurring this morning from 9-11 a.m at The Well, located at 721 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. That service is “Bread of Life” where a light breakfast and a shopping trip through the pantry will be offered to their neighbors followed by a hot lunch.

The Well was a faith-based organization that helped families and individuals in the community meet various needs that weren’t being met through other resources. This included obtaining clothing, laundering clothing, obtaining personal hygiene products, eating hot meals, partaking in social activity, filing affordable tax returns with the Ohio Benefit Bank, etc.

Jon Creamer, the former director of The Well, explained that when The Well first began “we had zero. We were nothing. We started from scratch: had no building, had no people, had no store.”

“I want to thank all of our contributors and our volunteers over these 10 years,” said Creamer. “Throughout these 10 years there’s literally been hundreds of people that have come in and volunteered. They’ve prepared meals, they’ve sorted clothing, they’ve provided us food and all sorts of things.”

He explained in the last three-to-four years things started to go down both financially and volunteer-wise.

“We hoped that somebody could rise to the occasion and help us out but that has not happened,” Creamer said. “It’s just not sustainable anymore because we have bills to pay.”

“We care deeply,” he said. “We help a lot of people with issues and with disabilities. I just hope somebody will step up and help our neighbors.”

According to Creamer and notices posted throughout The Well, W and W Dry Cleaning & Laundry, located at 122 E. East St., is attempting to assist those who used the “Loads of Love” service. During the same hours of “Loads of Love,” 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9-noon on Wednesdays, washers and dryers will be half-off their usual cost. Laundry supplies will not be provided.

“As sad as it is to end the program, I’m so happy for all of the people we were able to help in 10 years,” said Creamer.

The Well will be packed up throughout next week.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Jon Creamer, the former director of The Well, explained that The Well began from scratch and was able to help many people throughout it’s ten years of service thanks to it’s contributors and volunteers. The Well will offer it’s last service on Saturday, Aug. 31. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_TheWellAug30-8-1-1.jpg Jon Creamer, the former director of The Well, explained that The Well began from scratch and was able to help many people throughout it’s ten years of service thanks to it’s contributors and volunteers. The Well will offer it’s last service on Saturday, Aug. 31. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo