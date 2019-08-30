The Well closing after 10 years

Books were kept for children to pick out and take home.

Several services were offered by The Well, including a kids’ room where toys could be picked out, school bags distributed and holiday baskets created.

The Well at Sunnyside will have closed doors at the end of their final service on Saturday.

One of the more popular services of The Well included a free store where families in need could “shop” for clothing on specified days.

The Well served as a food pantry for the community as well.

Hot meals were cooked at The Well and then served to those who came for meals and fellowship.

The Well provided dinners throughout the weeks and lunch to kids during the summer. This past summer it served as a location for “The Big Blue Bus” program, which served lunch for free to those under 18.