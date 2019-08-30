City offices closed for Labor Day

In observance of Labor Day, Washington C.H. city administration offices will be closed this Monday, although dates for September council committee meetings have been set.

Both the City Planning Commissions and Historic District Review are set to meet on Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. On Sept. 9, the Tree Committee is set for 8:30 a.m., the Service, Safety and Recreation is set for 4 p.m. and the Abatement of Public Nuisance is set for 5 p.m.

On Sept. 16, Economic Strategies and cooperation is set to meet at 4 p.m. while the Finance and Personnel meeting is set for 5 p.m. On Sept. 18 the Board of Zoning Appeals is set for 5:30 p.m. The Civil Service Board is set to meet on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.

The council committee meetings are open to the public and occur in the lower level of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St.

Washington C.H. City Council meetings are the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. For September they are scheduled for the 11th and 25th. Council meetings occur in the second floor council chambers in the City Administration Building.

According to minutes from the city’s Finance and Personnel meeting on Aug. 19, several people were in attendance, including the city finance director, Tom Riley, and the city manager, Joe Denen. Council members in attendance were Steve Jennings, Caleb Johnson and Jim Chrisman.

The committee made the recommendations that three different pieces legislation should be taken to the Washington C.H. City Council.

The legislation to be taken to council involves entering into an agreement with Fayette County to provide Public Defender Services, the reappointment of Scot Dallmayer, Dane Blamer, Scott Snyder and John Pfeifer to the Historic District Review Board, along with the reappointment of John Pfeifer and Scott Snyder to the City Planning Commission.

Also during the meeting, the committee reviewed the statement of cash from July as well as the investments of the city. They were advised that applications are being accepted for an open position of police dispatcher and that Susannah Sims had been hired for a position with the water department.

During the meeting, the committee was given an update on the improvement project for the Waste Water Treatment Plant: discussions are ongoing with the Ohio Water Development Authority and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the minutes from the city’s Economic Strategies and Cooperative meeting on Aug. 19, those in attendance included Denen and Economic Development Director Chelsie Baker as well as council members Steve Shiltz, Steve Jennings, Kendra Hernandez and Caleb Johnson.

Several pieces of information were brought to attention: a manufacturing tour day would be scheduled in October, an increased interest in downtown businesses, a review of the sound system for downtown, progress for a mural that will be located on the Kiger and Kiger building on South Main Street, progress with commercial development, etc.

It was noted that another segment of “Small Town Spotlight” with Windgate Packaging and Allstate was completed. Discussions are in the works with a township involving a Joint Economic Development District.

For updates on changed or cancelled meetings, please view the city website at www.cityofwch.com/

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Tip-Of-Court-House-2.jpg Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo