Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

August 15

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 12394 US Route 35. Standard, Critical Control Point (FSO) and complaint inspections. Violations/Comments: The ice shoots on both soda machines were found with mold residue as well as the pop nozzle area. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Several food containers were found stacked while wet located on the clean food equipment shelf near three-compartment sink. After cleaning and sanitizing equipment, the utensils must be air dried. One hand sink located in the women’s restroom on right side was not provided with hot water. The hand sinks inside of the men’s restroom had low water pressure and were not provided with hot water. All hand sinks must be provided with water temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit and adequate water pressure to ensure proper hand-washing. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: floor near dish machine, self serving food station, dining tables, restroom walls. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. The ice machine for both soda machines are inoperable. Staff are providing customers with ice from a food container. Management stated that they are in the process of having them repaired. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of critical control point, critical violations were present. A complaint was received on Aug. 14 concerning unsanitary conditions. The complainant stated that the lobby was dirty, the pop machine area as filthy as well as the kitchen area. Management was notified and stated that the facility has been under-staffed and apologizes.

Court House Manor, 555 Glenn Avenue. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: All food are now separated from chemicals and protected from contamination. All food contact surfaces are now clean to sight and touch. As well as nonfood contact surfaces and smooth and easily cleanable. All disposable utensils are now properly stored.

August 14

Prime Meats and Deli, 240 West East Street. Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/Comments: The test strips provided for the chemical ware wash sanitizer were not accurately measuring concentration. Concentration of sanitizing solution must be accurately determined by using a test kit or other device. Obtaining new test strips is recommended. The utensil holders or containers and microwaves were found with an accumulation of food residue or soil residue. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of Critical Control Points and no critical violations are present at this time. Thank-you.

August 13

Court House Manor, 555 North Glenn Avenue. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: Cleaning chemicals found stored in same cabinet with dry food inside of the cafe. Chemicals must be stored separately from food to prevent contamination. Also inside the cafe, dry food was stored with miscellaneous items. The following areas or items were found with soil accumulation: cabinets and drawers in all kitchenettes , the machines, plate lids. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch as well as nonfood contact surfaces. Management food safety certification was unavoidable. The person in charge must ensure employees are properly trained in food safety. The food handler certification requirement has been met. Several disposable lids and cups were found stored in a cardboard box outside of their protective wrap located inside the kitchenettes drawers. Single use articles must be stored in a clean location or inside their protective wrap. Several plastic coffee mugs were found heavily stained and scorched, and a cracked bowl were found in the kitchenette areas. Also, disposable utensils were found stored inside wicker baskets and holders. All food contact surfaces and equipment must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. Several air vents throughout the facility were found with soil accumulation. These must be routinely cleaned. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of critical control points however critical violations were present.

Arbys #6781, 1840 Columbus Avenue. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Soil accumulation found on walls inside of men’s restroom. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. Dirty sanitizer water used to wipe down soiled surfaces was observed being dumped into the food preparation sink. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The preparation food sink was cleaned during the inspection.

August 9

American Legion #25, 1240 US 22 NW. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: disposable food containers were found stored inside the kitchen cabinet outside of their protective wrap. Food utensils and equipment must be stored in clean location or inside the protective wrapping. Soil accumulation found inside of the kitchen cabinets and drawers. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Carriage Court WCH, 500 Glenn Avenue. Follow-up inspection. All food stored in the preparation cooler are now stored to prevent contamination. The microwaves are now clean. All food found in preparation cooler are now dated and discarded within seven days for perishable food items. Thank you!