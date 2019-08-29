Laurel Oaks earns national Top 20 honor

WILMINGTON — Laurel Oaks Career Campus has been named a national Top 20 school in Tomorrow’s Tech’s 2019 School of the Year competition, announced title sponsor and partner WIX Filters.

Laurel Oaks was selected from 196 nominations across 122 schools in the U.S.

“We know that our instructors and students are high quality, and it’s an honor that they’re being recognized nationally,” said Kevin Abt. Dean of Instruction at laurel Oaks Career Campus.

“We are proud of the continued success of the School of the Year program,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for WIX Filters. “WIX is continually committed to the schools that educate and produce so many hard-working, talented men and women in our industry. We saw 16 first-time submissions in our Top 20 this year which further speaks to the importance of this program.”

There are four regions in the competition. Besides Laurel Oaks, the schools in the Midwest region are Oak Creek High School in Wisconsin; North Kansas City Schools Career and Technical Education Center in Missouri; Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska; and The College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

“Tomorrow’s Tech is proud to partner with WIX Filters for the 12th year,” said Carley Millhone, editor of Tomorrow’s Tech, a Babcox Media publication for automotive students. “The commitment these schools have to educating their students is inspiring, and we are proud to continue a program that represents the best technical training programs in the country.”

The Top 20 schools will submit a video highlighting their tech programs by Sept. 23. Judges will review the video entries and select four finalists, one from each region.

The winner will be selected from the four finalists, with a surprise ceremony and formal announcement during AAPEX on Nov. 4.

The winning school will receive:

• Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors

• $5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

• WIX Filters gear

• Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX

The top 20 nominations will receive national recognition in Tomorrow’s Tech print and online editions, as well as on social media channels. Schools selected to the final four will each receive a $250 gift card from WIX Filters.

WIX aims to find the best technical training school in the country, and the program is open to high schools or post-secondary schools that have a subscription to Tomorrow’s Tech. For more information, please visit http://www.tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.