Strange promoted in U.S. Air Force

Joseph C. Strange has been promoted to the rank of master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Strange is currently serving as the mobility section non-commissioned officer in charge with 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. He has served in the military for 16 years.

He is the son of Elizabeth A. Taylor of Rainbow City, Alabama, and Michael P. Strange of Boaz, Alabama. He is the husband of Lacie D. Strange of Barksdale Air Force Base, and son-in-law of Mark O. Stewart of Jeffersonville, Ohio.

The airman is a 1997 graduate of Albertville High School, Abertville, Alabama. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2011 from Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, Louisiana.

Joseph C. Strange