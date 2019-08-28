Miami Trace student to represent county

The Fayette County Prevention Coalition announced recently that Haiven Pepper has been accepted onto the Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network’s (OYLPN) Youth Council for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to the website, the OYLPN is a network of youth-led substance misuse prevention providers and youth across the state who are committed to the cornerstones of youth-led prevention, peer prevention, positive youth development, and community service. The network provides needed support for student, school and parent organizations, and can connect them with other like-minded groups in addition to providing resources, training and more.

As a joint venture between Prevention Action Alliance and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, together they build and expand partnerships between youth-led substance misuse prevention programs, which develop and strengthen prevention efforts at the state and local levels.

“I could not be more proud,” said Chuck Bennett, Youth and Community Coordinator for the Fayette County Prevention Coalition. “She saw a need and opted to fill it.”

Pepper, a Miami Trace High School senior, attended the “We Are the Majority Rally” last April and she knew immediately that she wanted to be involved. From there, Pepper attended the Youth to Youth International Leadership Conference and has since become a voice for prevention. She wants the youth voice to be heard and “we were so excited to hear that her application was accepted,” said Bennett.

“Haiven is a natural born leader,” said Nina Rains, Coalition Coordinator for the Fayette County Prevention Coalition. “I can tell she is passionate about letting the youth voice be heard and I am so glad she will be representing us at the state level.”

The youth-led coalition continues to grow. There will be youth-led coalitions at both middle and high schools and meetings will be held during school several times per month. For any child in grades 6 to 12 interested in being a part of this growing group, send an email to cbennett@cacfayettecounty.org. All students are welcome.

The Faith in Recovery/Fayette County Prevention Coalition’s goal is to create a unified community response to prevent youth substance abuse and support the development of effective community programs to promote a safer, healthier, and drug free Fayette County.

About Prevention Action Alliance

Prevention Action Alliance, formerly Drug Free Action Alliance, is a certified prevention agency that has been leading the way in promoting healthy lives through the prevention of substance misuse and fostering mental health wellness for more than 30 years.

The information in this article was provided by Nina Rains, Coalition Coordinator for the Fayette County Prevention Coalition.

Haiven Pepper — who was accepted onto the Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network’s (OYLPN) Youth Council for the 2019-2020 school year — celebrated her 18th birthday on Wednesday. Happy birthday Haiven! https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_69822422_10156620976155794_4205031685844107264_n.jpg Haiven Pepper — who was accepted onto the Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network’s (OYLPN) Youth Council for the 2019-2020 school year — celebrated her 18th birthday on Wednesday. Happy birthday Haiven!