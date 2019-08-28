July court, police figures released

City of Washington Court House documents show facts and figures from the month of July from both the Washington C.H. Municipal Court and the Washington C.H. Police Department.

For the Municipal Court Criminal Division (including traffic violations) says that 545 cases were filed, 318 cases are pending and 638 cases were disposed of, according to the July report.

The beginning balance for the criminal division was $70,056.58 with receipts being $81,206.74 and disbursements being $66,658.07. The July balance was listed as $84,605.25.

The civil division (including small claims) of the municipal court had 101 cases filed in July, 478 cases were pending and 94 cases were disposed of, according to the report.

The beginning balance for the civil division was $19,057.45 with receipts being $54,264.65 and disbursements being $56,052.10. The July balance was listed as $17,270.

A report made for the police department shows the number of aid and incident reports were at 1,135 in July.

According to the document, there were 18 vehicle accidents, 49 traffic arrests, 161 criminal arrests, nine juvenile arrests and 108 offenses known to the department. There were 26 warning tickets issued and 15 appearances in court.

The value of a stolen and recovered vehicle in July was listed at $800. The value of stolen property in July was listed as $10,661.53 with the recovered value listed as $1,100. Damaged property was listed at $13,747.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

