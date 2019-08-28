McClain Cadet Corps recognized for excellence

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District year is off to a great start, Superintendent Quincey Gray said in her report to the board of education at Monday’s meeting.

“It’s been so smooth,” Gray said, adding that any issues that have arose have been resolved quickly.

Part of that good start was an opening day session held on Aug. 15 that included all the GEVS staff. The superintendent previously said the successful session, which included new staff introductions and staff service award recognitions, “set the tone for an exciting school year.”

Gray also reported that the McClain Cadet Corps is one of three groups to be recognized as an outstanding volunteer program by the southwest region of the Ohio School Boards Association. The Cadet Corp will be formally recognized on Oct. 10 at the region’s annual fall meeting in Cincinnati.

School board members discussed one of the Cadet Corps’ recent volunteer endeavors, which was when the student group was part of a naturalization ceremony held at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati earlier this month for 114 new U.S. citizens.

The school board recognized those who volunteered for the summer Lunch Buddies reading program, which included 33 high school students and 30 staff members volunteering each Tuesday and Thursday for the program.

Three of the high school students — Kenzie Shrout, Aly Murphy and Sarah Free — attended Monday’s school board meeting and told board members about their experiences with the program and the elementary students. One of the students recounted her favorite memory with the fourth graders she volunteered with was of a contest where students made her likeness in Play-Doh.

The student volunteers also spoke about the overall memorable experience of their time helping with the program and how they are ready to do it again next summer.

Greenfield Schools Director of Instruction Alisa Barrett thanked the girls and everyone involved that helped make the inaugural year of the Lunch Buddies program a great success.

Items on the consent agenda as accepted by the board were: the July 2019 treasurer’s report; bus routes for the school year; the resignation of Barbie Borreson, monitor; the resignation of Amanda Raypole, bus driver; and the resignation of Ethan Hurtt, assistant football coach and assistant track coach.

Recommendations for employment as approved by the board included: Vicki L. Holt, LPN; Melissa Trent, cafeteria worker; Carole Martin, clerical/cafeteria worker; Kaitlyn Hacker, cafeteria worker; Ryan Wilkin, aide/monitor; Ashley Watkins, aide/monitor; Brooke Miller, junior high football cheerleading; Tyler Carman, softball assistant; Richard Bivens, football assistant; Lynn Coleman, seventh grade football; and Shane Looney, football assistant.

The Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education is scheduled to meet next in regular session on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at Rainsboro Elementary.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Superintendent Quincey Gray (center) delivers her report to the GEVS Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. Also pictured are board members (l-r) Jason Allison, Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_GEVS-pic-1.jpg Superintendent Quincey Gray (center) delivers her report to the GEVS Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. Also pictured are board members (l-r) Jason Allison, Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free. McClain High School volunteers for this summer’s Lunch Buddies reading program for elementary students (l-r) Sarah Free, Aly Murphy and Kenzie Shrout, are pictured with Greenfield Director of Instruction Alisa Barrett at Monday’s school board meeting. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_GEVS-pic-2.jpg McClain High School volunteers for this summer’s Lunch Buddies reading program for elementary students (l-r) Sarah Free, Aly Murphy and Kenzie Shrout, are pictured with Greenfield Director of Instruction Alisa Barrett at Monday’s school board meeting.