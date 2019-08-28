Green beans, tomatoes, melons featured at Farmers Market

Local produce continues to dominate the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

This venue operates weekly 3 to 6 p.m. in the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. The following list of vendors have indicated they plan on selling today (and provided their product list), others may be present also.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Mums and seasonal produce including tomatoes, green beans and red potatoes.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): white sweet corn, cantaloupes, watermelon, honey dew, Crenshaw melons, green beans, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, vine-ripened tomatoes, and orange, red cherry tomatoes.

This and That (Mary Ford): many new goose dresses, new hematite bracelets, adult bibs, pineapple banana bread, peanut butter fudge, cookies, pineapple upside down cake, peach desserts and much more.

