Super Summer Raffle winner named

John Richardson was the lucky winner in this year’s Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation Super Summer Raffle.

Richardson is taking home a zero-turn John Deere mower made possible by sponsors Gusweiler Auto Group, Vermeer Heartland and Ag Pro, said FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to invest in the hospital for the purchase of equipment, capital improvements and staff training.

The winning ticket was drawn at the recent Farm-to-Fork Dinner sponsored by the Fayette County Farm Bureau.

The mission of the FCMH Foundation is to forge the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds. The 501c(3) is governed by a 15 member board.

From left, Brooks Pursley – Gusweiler Toyota, Whitney Gentry and Roger Kirkpatrick – FCMH Foundation, Rick Fagan – Gusweiler GMC, Stephen Farrens – Vermeer Heartland, Duane Litteral, accepting on behalf of John Richardson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_2019-Winner-Sponsor-pic.jpg From left, Brooks Pursley – Gusweiler Toyota, Whitney Gentry and Roger Kirkpatrick – FCMH Foundation, Rick Fagan – Gusweiler GMC, Stephen Farrens – Vermeer Heartland, Duane Litteral, accepting on behalf of John Richardson.