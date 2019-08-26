Two-time armed robber of Wilmington UDF store sentenced

WILMINGTON — A man who reportedly robbed the Wilmington UDF store twice this year, the first time with an axe and the next time with a knife, has received an eight-year prison term.

Paul C. Ashe, 32, of Wilmington, robbed the store on Jan. 20 and again on April 28. He pled guilty to the January robbery, but the second count of the indictment which pertained to the April robbery was dropped as part of a negotiated resolution between the two sides in the case.

Nonetheless, Acting Police Chief Ron Cravens told the News Journal in April that Ashe admitted to the April 28 robbery.

Both prosecution and defense counsel recommended the eight-year term of prison, and Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck concurred.

This will be Ashe’s first term of imprisonment.

“While defendant has some learning disabilities and mental health issues, his chronic use of illegal drugs exacerbates his problems,“ Rudduck wrote in the official sentencing paperwork.

The judge also noted Ashe has a high risk of being a repeat offender, as reflected by a score of 31 on the Ohio Risk Assessment Report.

The aggravated robbery conviction is a first-degree felony crime.

Credit for 148 days spent in the county jail was granted toward the prison term.

The sentencing hearing consolidated three cases: The hearing dealt with the aggravated robbery case, plus a possession of meth case from 2018, and a failing to appear in court violation. The prison terms for the latter two offenses will be served concurrently with the longer eight-year term of imprisonment for aggravated robbery.

As part of the sentence, the defendant will be supervised on mandatory parole for five years.

By agreement, the defendant will pay United Dairy Farmers $125 restitution.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_ashe_p.jpg