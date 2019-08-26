Man sentenced for burglary, violating protection order

A 31-year-old Washington C.H. man was recently sentenced to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of burglary and two counts of violating a protection order.

Robert D. Schafer, of 718 Eastern Ave., was found guilty at his Aug. 7 trial in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas on the second-degree felony count of burglary and two fifth-degree felony counts of violating a protection order. Under the indefinite sentencing scheme, on Aug. 19 he received his prison sentence.

On May 9, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a Jefferson Township residence on a report of an assault and a violation of a protection order. Two women at the home told the deputy that Schafer had been at the residence uninvited, pushed his way inside and assaulted one of the women, reports said.

One of the women said that there had been a plan in place for her and Schafer to meet at the Washington C.H. Police Department office in order to exchange children for visitation. She believed, according to reports, that after picking up the children, Schafer followed her to the Jefferson Township residence.

Authorities could not find Schafer at the time, but he was later arrested on the charges.

Schafer’s protection order violation charges were more serious because he was convicted of violating a protection order on June 16, 2016.

After he is released from prison, Schafer will be subject to a five-year mandatory sentence of post-release control. He was given 100 days credit for time served in the Fayette County Jail.

