WPD confirms: Missing person found

Over the weekend the Washington Police Department received confirmation on the location of a Washington Court House woman who had been missing for a week.

According to a WPD report taken on Sunday, officer Edwin Stapleton made contact via phone with the Ohio Hospital for Psychiatry in Columbus. The person on the phone (named Dave in the report) advised that 20-year-old Carley Phillips was a patient at the hospital and had been since Aug. 20. The report states that she is still there and is currently seeking treatment.

As previously reported, Phillips — who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Washington Court House area — went missing after her family said she requested a ride from Greenfield on Friday and left on Saturday with two males and a female. According to police reports, on Aug. 20 — the same day the missing persons report was filed — Phillips’ grandmother said she received a text message from Phillips, who said she was alright but then received no additional responses. The report also stated that at the time nothing had been said about Phillips being in any danger.

Kelly Groves — Phillips’ mother — on Monday thanked God for keeping Phillips safe and officer Stapleton, and everyone else who helped to spread the word about her missing daughter.

“First off I thank God, I give him all the glory for keeping her here and thanks for everyone who gave their time and prayers,” Groves said. “I’m just glad that she is okay.”

