County accepts bridge replacement bid

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, bids were received for the Flakes Ford Road bridge and Brock Road bridge replacement projects which have a cost estimate of over $300,000.

The cost estimate courtesy of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe is $146,337.50 for the Flakes Ford Road bridge and $236,527.50 for the Brock Road bridge which brings the total to $382,865.

Four bids were received: Fillmore Construction bid $367,862.50 for the project, J.R. Jurgenson bid $407,623.16 for the projects, Axis Civil Construction bid $394,295.75 for the projects while Shelly & Sands, Inc. bid $414,130.58 for the project.

Per the recommendation of Luebbe, the commissioners accepted the bid from Fillmore Construction.

In other recent business, Faye Williamson, the director of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS), was authorized to advertise and receive proposals. The proposals are for an Administrative Hearing Officer for the Child Support Enforcement Agency.

Those proposals are due by Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. and can be turned in at the County Administration Building, 133 S. Main St. in Washington Court House. The proposal packages can be picked up at the FCDJFS. The sealed proposals are set to be opened on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office.

Also during a recent meeting, it was decided to move forward with a public announcement for the commissioners to receive Statements of Qualifications for various projects occurring in Fayette County between Oct. 1 of this year through Sept. 30 of 2020. These will be accepted from interested design firms for engineering, architectural and planning services until Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.

Brandstetter Carroll Architects was authorized to enter into a contract with Sunesis for the construction of the Parallel Taxiway, phase one, at the Fayette County Airport. The quote is for $1,588,078.

The chairman, commissioner Tony Anderson, was authorized by commissioners Dan Dean and Jim Garland to approve the Statement of Work with Sylint Group Inc. The purpose for the statement involves ongoing technical support of Carbon Black Defense. Carbon Black Defense is being used as a security tool that was previously installed to help with the ongoing investigation into the Malware infiltration of the county computer network.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4p.m.They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

