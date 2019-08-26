WHS Class of 1959 holds reunion

The 1959 graduating class of Washington Senior High recently celebrated its 60th class reunion with 32 class members in attendance.

Jane Davis and John Hunter greeted everyone as they arrived.

Jack Cartwright, class treasurer, was the master of ceremonies. Jane Alkire, class secretary, introduced everyone.

Dan Leaverton gave the invocation.

A delicious buffet dinner was enjoyed by all.

A lovely celebration of life honoring each of the 38 deceased class members was given by Jane Alkire, Jane (Wright) Coldiron and Jack Cartwright.

The remainder of the event was spent enjoying old memories.

Several classmates met Sunday morning for breakfast at the Elks Lodge.

The 60th reunion planning committee was David Fredrick, Jack McDaniel, Jack Cartwright, Jane Whiteside Geanangel, Helen Smith Terrell, Ron McCray, Jane Davis, Lynda Mason Hixon, Denver Hixon, Connie Cummings Huff (deceased), Jane Kerns Irons, Sandra Mickle Ludwick, Mary Kay West, and Linda Dunnagan Hatmacher.

The Washington Senior High Class of 1959 celebrated its 60th reunion recently. Pictured (L to R): first row seated: Jane Davis, Mary Brown Edwards, JoAnna Summer Boysel, Sandy Newlon Campbell, Sandra Mickle Ludwick, Lynda Mason Hixon, Helen Smith Terrell, Bonnie Crabtree Spradlin, Carolyn Williams Pommier, Jane Wright Caldiron and Jack Cartwright. Second row seated: Sharon Kerns Irons, Dorothy Cunningham Ream, Jane Alkire, Jack Crabtree, Rosalyn Marting Oxborn, Larry Burnette, Helen Deecey Simpson, Lindas Dunnagan Hatmacher, Jim Kirk, Ron McCray, Jane Whiteside Geanangel, Denver Hixon, John Hunter, Phil Preston, Byron Palmer, David Fredrick, Mary Kay West, Don Leaverton and Harold Stevenson. Not pictured Donna Burke Graves and Barbara Cutlip. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_img061.jpg The Washington Senior High Class of 1959 celebrated its 60th reunion recently. Pictured (L to R): first row seated: Jane Davis, Mary Brown Edwards, JoAnna Summer Boysel, Sandy Newlon Campbell, Sandra Mickle Ludwick, Lynda Mason Hixon, Helen Smith Terrell, Bonnie Crabtree Spradlin, Carolyn Williams Pommier, Jane Wright Caldiron and Jack Cartwright. Second row seated: Sharon Kerns Irons, Dorothy Cunningham Ream, Jane Alkire, Jack Crabtree, Rosalyn Marting Oxborn, Larry Burnette, Helen Deecey Simpson, Lindas Dunnagan Hatmacher, Jim Kirk, Ron McCray, Jane Whiteside Geanangel, Denver Hixon, John Hunter, Phil Preston, Byron Palmer, David Fredrick, Mary Kay West, Don Leaverton and Harold Stevenson. Not pictured Donna Burke Graves and Barbara Cutlip.