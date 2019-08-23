Man killed by officer after struggle

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Dayton say an officer fatally shot a 29-year-old man who struggled with him over the officer’s stun gun.

Police say the shooting followed a traffic stop for erratic driving and a two-block foot chase Thursday evening in the southwest Ohio city. The wounded suspect died after being taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The slain man was identified Friday as Michael Tuck of Dayton. Police said the officer who shot him was 3-year police veteran Cody Hartings. Police Chief Richard Biehl said both officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending review of the shooting.

Police said when the second officer ran to Hartings’ aid, the suspect vehicle drove off. Police said a loaded gun and marijuana was recovered from the scene.