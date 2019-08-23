Scarecrow Festival 5K Walk/Run set for Sept. 21

It’s that time of year again when the kids have gone back to school, football is just around the corner and Washington Court House celebrates its very own Scarecrow Festival.

This year’s event will be held Sept. 20-22 and once again, The United Way will host a 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 21. This is the fourth-annual event, and organizers said they hope to see many in the community walking/running and enjoying the morning.

The event will take place in downtown Washington C.H. at 9 a.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.) and will begin at the intersection of Court and Main streets.

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, t-shirt and swag bag. Awards will be presented to the first, second and third place finishers, both male and female.

The event is $25 pre-registration or $30 the day of registration. Plan now to start your day with a 5K walk or run and enjoy the rest of the day at the Scarecrow Festival, organizers said.

Registration is now open and there are several ways to register, including visiting www.tristateracer.com and search scarecrow. Download an application from The United Way website, www.unitedwayfayco.org, or pick up an application at The United Way office, located at 133 S. Main St. (lower level), or call 740-335-8932 with questions.

All proceeds will help support The United Way of Fayette County and the funding of 25 non-profit agencies, from The Life Pregnancy Center to the Fayette County Commission on Aging.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

