20-year-old missing since Aug. 17

The Washington Police Department and the family of Carley Phillips are looking for information about the woman’s whereabouts following the filing of a missing persons report.

The 20-year-old Phillips, who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Washington Court House area, is described as about five feet, four inches tall with blue eyes, long blonde hair and weighs around 90 pounds. Her family in a recent post on Facebook explained that Phillips walked everywhere she went.

“Her family is worried sick about her well-being and would like to know if she’s okay and safe,” Phillips’ great-aunt, Lori Bowsher, said on her Facebook post. “Carley, please if you are reading this or a friend of Carley’s please contact us. We love you and miss you.”

According to Washington Police Department Lieutenant Jeff Funari, the officer who took the report, said that Phillips frequented the Greenfield area.

“I spoke with Kelly Groves, the mother of 20-year-old Carley Phillips,” officer Edwin Stapleton wrote in his report. “Groves advised Phillips asked to be picked up from Greenfield on Friday and left with two males and a female on Saturday back to Greenfield.”

Funari also stated that despite her not being seen since Saturday, her grandmother had received a text from Phillips saying she was alright as of Tuesday, but she has not responded since then to any replies from her grandmother. The report also stated that at the time nothing had been said about Phillips being in any danger.

“Carley Phillips was last seen around 10 a.m. on E. Temple Street in Washington Court House,” said information the family circulated online. “She was wearing a tank top and shorts. (Phillips) has a tattoo of an elephant on her right leg. If you have any information please call Officer Stapleton with the Washington Court House Police Department at (740) 636-2370.”

Police, family asking community for information