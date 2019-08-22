Humane Society to hold ‘Meow Luau’ adoption special

There is no better place to adopt your next furry friend than an animal shelter, according to humane society officials. The Fayette Regional Humane Society is hosting a “Meow Luau” adoption special this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its downtown Washington C.H. Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Adoption fees will be reduced to $30 for kittens and $10 for cats.

“We thought this would be a fun, cheery event for the public to visit with our kittens and hopefully adopt a new friend,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent and outreach director at FRHS.

All cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, rabies vaccinated (age appropriate), FeLV/FIV tested, placed on monthly flea prevention, and micro-chipped.

The Adoption Care and Adoption Center will be decorated in a luau theme, and there will be tropical refreshments provided by staff and volunteers, along with tropical music.

Thousands of kittens enter shelters across Ohio every year and hundreds enter the Fayette Regional Humane Society locally. The society has tons of cute, cuddly kittens in addition to mellow, older cats and everything in between, FRHS officials said.

The Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 153 S. Main St., Suite 3 in downtown Washington Court House.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It receives less than 2 percent of its support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

Kittens like "Butterscotch" will be available for adoption this Saturday at the Fayette Regional Humane Society's "Meow Luau" adoption special.