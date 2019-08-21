Five running for city council

At the Nov. 5 general election, five people will be running for three spots on the Washington Court House City Council.

The current council members with terms expiring on Dec. 31 are Jim Chrisman, Steve Jennings and Kendra Hernandez. Jennings will not be seeking re-election this year.

Chrisman and Hernandez will be seeking re-election, according to a list of certified candidates obtained from the Fayette County Board of Elections. They will be competing for the spots against James Blair, Jason Gilmore and Kathie Oesterle.

There are three seats to elect for the Washington Court House City School District Board of Education. The current members with terms expiring Dec. 31 are Craig Copas, Jennifer Lynch and Jim Teeters. Both Copas and Lynch are seeking re-election. They will be running against three others: Leah Foster, Dennis Garrison and Janelle Teeters Mead.

The Miami Trace Local School District Board of Education will have two to elect and there are only two people running, so they will be running uncontested. Those two individuals are currently on the school board: Charlie Andrews and Bruce Kirkpatrick.

Two seats on the Village of Jeffersonville council need to be filled at the election. The Jeffersonville council members with terms expiring on Dec. 31 are Sue Burnside and Gordon McCarty. Burnside will be seeking re-election and will be running against Mary Garringer, Jacob Dawson and Jill Grooms.

The current mayor of Jeffersonville is Robert Kinzer Jr. He is running for re-election uncontested.

The Village of Bloomingburg has its mayor and two council members to elect. Donald Fleak currently holds a seat as a council member as well as an appointed seat as mayor—both of which expire Dec. 31. Fleak is seeking re-election for mayor uncontested.

Margaret Copley currently holds an appointed seat on the Bloomingburg council and is seeking re-election. Running for the other seat is Christian Bennett. They are uncontested.

In the Village of Milledgeville, current Mayor Ronald Anderson will be seeking re-election as his term expires in December.

For the Milledgeville council, Richard Huff will be running for re-election. A second council member with a term expiring in December is Shawn Grooms. Grooms is not on the list of valid petitions for those seeking re-election. That means one seat currently has no one running for it.

The Village of Octa has no valid candidates for the position of mayor. The current mayor, George Kingery, was appointed and that term expires in December.

The two Village of Octa council members with expiring terms were also appointed to their seats. Those members are Mike Turner and Amanda Wickline—both will be seeking re-election uncontested.

There are seats to elect in each of the 10 townships in Fayette County.

Concord Township has two trustees and one fiscal officer to elect. One of the trustee seats is for a half-term expiring on Dec. 31 of 2021. The person running for the half-term is uncontested: Bryan Cockerill. Cockerill currently holds the seat as he was appointed.

The second Concord trustee position that’s expiring is held by Keith Montgomery. William Bower is running for the seat uncontested. Fiscal officer Bridget Sollars currently holds the expiring term and is running uncontested for re-election.

The remaining nine townships of Fayette County have one trustee and one fiscal officer to elect.

Green Township has no valid petitions filed for the seat of trustee or fiscal officer. Fiscal officer Amy Gustin and trustee Byron Gustin have terms expiring this December.

Union Township has trustee Clyde Fyffe running for re-election. The current fiscal officer is Tom Rambo. Rambo is seeking re-election and is running against Paul Marshall.

Paint Township has two competing for trustee and two competing for fiscal officer. Current trustee Duane Matthews is running against Donald Hutchens. Current fiscal officer Richard Barton is running against Tonya Fleak.

The remaining six townships have officials running uncontested for re-election.

Those officials are: Jasper Township Trustee Richard Anders and Fiscal Officer Carol Langley, Jefferson Township Trustee Chris Wright and Fiscal Officer Jomi Ward, Madison Township Trustee David Dorn and Fiscal Officer Myron Miller, Marion Township Trustee Jeff Speakman and Fiscal Officer Kathy Brown, Perry Township Trustee Richard Wilson Jr. and Fiscal Officer Brenda Hughes (previously appointed), Wayne Township Trustee David Batson and Fiscal Officer Cindy Seaton.

The deadline for Nov. 5 general election write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

Follow the Record-Herald for future articles featuring in-depth information about the various candidates.

