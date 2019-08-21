Notice to subscribers concerning mail routes

After receiving various concerns from subscribers over our newspapers being delivered through the US Postal Service, the Record-Herald staff was able to respond by locating a carrier willing to deliver the papers instead.

Previously, a handful of routes had been switched to postal service delivery in order to get papers delivered during a carrier shortage. As changes have been occurring, we are attempting to reverse this problem.

By changing the routes being delivered by postal mail back to a carrier-delivered route, papers should once again arrive earlier in the day and more consistently.

There is still a shortage of “Shopper’s Guide” carriers on the weekends. Those interested in helping cover these routes can call or stop by the Record-Herald office.

The Record-Herald office is located at 757 W. Elm St. in Washington Court House. The office telephone number is 740-335-3611. Ask for the circulation department in reference to paper route inquiries.

The Record-Herald staff wants our subscribers to know that we appreciate all of you and are doing our best to meet your expectations.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_20190821_134751.jpg Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo