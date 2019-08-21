Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Aug. 8

WCH Save-A-Lot, 1151 Columbus Avenue. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: the potato cutter was found with an accumulation of food residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. Sanitizer was not provided at either ware washing sinks located in main kitchen and meat room. Sanitizer must be provided and food utensils/ equipment must be sanitized before use and after cleaning. Sanitizer was pulled from the storage room and provided at both sinks during the inspection. Deli meats were found stored inside of the deli case without date markings. All food kept more than 24 hours must be date marked. Perishable food must be discarded in seven days. Dates were applied immediately. Several food items packaged inside of the facility were found inside of the self serving meat case without labels or proper labeling. Food packaged in the food establishment must be labeled. The label must include the common name of food, list of ingredients, quality, manufacturer/Parker, and major food allergies. All food items were immediately removed from the meat case to be labeled. Many flies were found flying around the main kitchen area. The presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, cleaning and using pest controlling devices. The following areas were found with an accumulation of soil residues: fan guards (in coolers and meat room), floor under sales floor equipment and shelves, kitchen ceiling floor, walls. Non food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. Expired baby food found on main sales floor area. The following expired baby foods included three Beachnut Oatmeal (eight ounces), one Gerber banana two-pack (four ounces), Apple two-pack (four ounces), four Butternut Squash two-pack (four ounces), three Sweet Potato two-pack (four ounces), four Banana Carrot Mango two-pack (four ounces). All two-packs four-ounce baby food were Gerber. All expired baby food found were removed from the shelves immediately and discarded. IV Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire, however critical violations were present.

Walmart Distribution Center, 1400 Old Chillicothe Road. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: the fan guards inside of the drink coolers were found with an accumulating of soil residue. Non food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clear. The Automatic temperature control lock device is operational. Thank you.

Aug. 6

Washington Beverage Center, 212 East Elm Street. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: A hand wash sign was unavailable inside of the restroom. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand wash sinks used by food employees.

Starlight Pizza, 61 Main Street, Bloomingburg. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: An employee health notification policy was unavailable. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses to their managing staff. A copy of the rules were provided. A hand wash sign was not available at the kitchen hand sink. A sign that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand washing sinks used by food employees. A hand wash sticker was provided.

Cash & Carry Food Mart, 1200 North North Street. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Food safety certifications were unavailable. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. An employee heath notification policy was unavailable. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses to their managing staff. A copy of the policy of rules were provided. A hand wash sign was not provided in the restroom. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand wash sinks. A hand wash sticker was provided. Test strips for the ware wash chemical sanitizer were unavailable. A test kit that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solution must be provided. The storage area was found with soil accumulation and cluttered. The physical facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Loves Travel Stop #352, 13023 US 35, Jeffersonville. Standard and Process Review (RFE) inspections. Violations/Comments: Several utensils and utensil holders were found with soil accumulation. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. (Restaurant area). Boxes found stored over food preparation table in restaurant. During food preparation food must be protected from any sources of contaminants. A few food utensils were found in the restaurant that were no longer easily cleanable and heavily stained. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: fan guards in all coolers ad freezers within facility, floor area behind and under equipment in restaurant, cabinets located at the food station inside of retail store as well as microwaves in the store side of the facility. Non food contact surfaces must be cleaned a often as necessary to keep them clean. The middle hand wash sink inside of the men’s restroom was not provided with hot water. All hand wash sinks must be equipped to provide water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit. A few ceiling tiles located inside of the restaurant storage room area and inside the closet located between the store and restaurant were found heavily stained and worn. The physical facility must be maintained in a state of good repair. Process Review: records were provided for the time and temperature controlled food items. Critical violations were present. The soiled utensils were removed to be rewashed and the non-cleanable utensils were discarded immediately.

Aug. 5

Sunny Maple, 5675 US Route 62 NE. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: lunch meat was still found without date markings. These items were discarded immediately. All dry food containers are all now properly labeled.

Midway Mini Mart, 13458 State Route 38, South Solon. Violations/Comments: The hand sink in the storage room was not accessible due to clutter stored around and in front of it. All hand sinks must be easily accessible. Also the hand sink behind the service counter was not provided with paper towels. The pop nozzles were found with an accumulation of food residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. Hot-dogs found in a hot holding state were at 112 degrees Fahrenheit. All perishable food in a hot holding state must be at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above to prevent the growth of pathogens. The hot-dogs were discarded immediately. Several food items inside of the walk in cooler were found without date markings. All food kept in the facility more than 24 hours must be date marked. Perishable foods must be discarded within seven days. The hot-dogs were discarded and the chopped veggies were dated properly. Disposable cups were found stored inside the cabinet underneath the soda machine along with trash and accumulation of soil residue. All food equipment and utensils must be stored in a clean, dry location. The three-compartment ware wash sink is being used fr hand washing. The three-compartment sink may not be used to wash hands. The staff was instructed to use the hand wash sinks only for hand-washing. The following items were found with an accumulation of soil resides inside of the toilet facilities: Toilets and sinks, storage cabinet, mop sink, walls and floor. The following areas or items were all found with soil accumulation: cabinets and drawers of food station, sales floor shelves, storage room floor and shelves. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Pettit’s Grocery DBA GL Pettit LLC, 58 Main Street, Bloomingburg. Standard and Process Review (RFE) inspections. Violations/Comments: The following areas were found with an accumulation of soil residue: fan guards inside of walk0in cooler, the drink storage shelves inside of the walk-in cooler, sales floor shelves, kitchen walls near the hand wash sinks. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Process Review: No critical violations present and all food handling or storage processes are satisfactory.