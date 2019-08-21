Stewarts state fair winners

Gracee and Jessee Stewart are members of the Clinton County Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club who won big at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Gracee is a junior at Miami Trace HIgh School where she is a member of the FFA; Jessee is an eighth-grader at Miami Trace Middle School. Shown, Jessee Stewart won Champion Chester Gilt Open Show and 3rd Overall Chester Gilt Jr. Show.

Gracee Stewart won Champion Dark Cross Division 2 Jr. Show.

Gracee Stewart earned Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow Jr. Show.