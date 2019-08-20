First day of kindergarten at Cherry Hill

Half of the kindergarten class at WCHCS Cherry Hill Primary attended their first day on Tuesday. The other half will begin school on Wednesday. Kindergartners (L-R) Dakota Estep, Benny Carr, Ian Huff and Carleigh Justice were waiting with their teachers and fellow classmates at the end of their school day for their bus to arrive. Cherry Hill Principal Craig Maddux explained the first and second graders began school on Monday but they stagger the days for kindergartners to begin school. According to Maddux, the first and second grade students set great examples for the kindergartners. He said, “I have been so proud of them. They have settled in. They have done such a nice job following the rules and making good choices. I think we’re off to a wonderful school year.”

