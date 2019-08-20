‘New and exciting things’ for WCHCS

The Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) District is back in session for the 2019-2020 school year with many new and exciting things happening for the Blue Lions, according to school officials.

“We are very excited to have our family back in the buildings,” WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey said. “Our students, staff and faculty are a blessing to our community.”

New for this school year is an engineering program introduced at Washington High School (WHS). This program will include classes such as aeronautics and robotics. They are open to all WHS students in 9-12 grade.

Computer technology will be available to all students at the 1:1 rate in grades 1-12. This will better prepare the students for the future of testing, as well as life in the 21st century, administrators said.

WCHCS has been selected into a consortium to offer a robust science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education program. JASON provides curriculum and learning experiences in STEM for K-12 students as well as high-quality professional development for teachers.

The learning isn’t limited to the students. Staff kicked off the school year with Katie Martin, a national speaker and author, who energized and challenged the faculty on opening day with discussion surrounding innovation, relationships and expectations.

WCHCS faculty and staff will receive training on Trauma Informed Care—Mental Health First Aid in order to respond and nurture the whole child each and every day. In addition, the staff will participate in the Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE) in order to highlight the challenges that economically-disadvantaged children have on a daily basis.

After great success last school year, the district will host Lions Ignite 2.0 in November.

The 2019-2020 school year brings new faces. This includes new teachers in every building as well as new assistant principals to Cherry Hill Primary School and Washington Middle School.

In order to continue to inspire excellence with the students of the community, WCHCS is partnering with Battelle for Kids to develop the Washington Court House Portrait of a Graduate, officials said. This comprehensive road-map and plan will lay out what skills the community wants the students to have when they graduate for the best chance for success in today’s world.

“WCHCS has made great progress in academic growth, innovation and creativity by our students over the past several years,” Bailey said. “I can’t wait to show our growth from last year and show the community how we plan to continue to get better each and every day moving forward.”

Follow the Record-Herald for introductions of the new staff members throughout the year. Information in this article was provided by Trevor Patton, who is the WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communications.

