Missing girl found in Tennessee

The 19-year-old female reported missing from Washington Court House earlier this week has been found safe in the state of Tennessee, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Cheronda Janel Bellar was reported missing after being last seen on the morning of July 22 at the McDonald’s on South Elm Street. The FCSO was asking the public for information concerning Bellar’s whereabouts.

As of Friday morning, Bellar was being held in the Knox County Jail in Knoxville, Tennessee. According to the FCSO, she was arrested July 23 — the day after she left Washington C.H. — for possession of drugs.

She later bonded out of jail and went to a homeless shelter in Tennessee. At the shelter she reportedly provided information to individuals that prompted to them to find out that she was reported missing. These individuals then made contact with the FCSO concerning Bellar’s whereabouts.

Bellar was taken back to jail due to outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. She also has an outstanding warrant out of Fayette County for failing to appear for a disorderly conduct court hearing.

The FCSO released a statement after Bellar was located: “We truly appreciate the public’s assistance in this matter.”

