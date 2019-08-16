Fayette County returns to school

Kiersten Rose joined the second graders at Miami Trace Elementary School on Wednesday.

Another two will join their respective classes at the Washington High School, freshman Noah and junior Mallory.

This week kids returned to classes in Fayette County on Wednesday for the 2019-2020 school year. On Facebook, the Record-Herald asked the community to show off their students who would be returning to school and here were some of the favorites. Pictured freshman Conner Bivens and secretary to the principal for Washington Middle School Tara Bivens were excited to start the year.

Xavier Swiger returned to the Miami Trace Elementary School for his first day of the fourth grade.

Charlie Speakman started his first day of first grade at Miami Trace on Wednesday. Speakman wants to be a doctor when he grows up.

Senior Dodge McGraw and sophomore Haven McGraw were both ready for school Wednesday.

Gavin Adams started his first day of preschool with his teacher at Starting Gate.

Charlie and Jackson Eplin pose for a photo before school Wednesday. The two will be starting the seventh and ninth grades, respectively.