Council handles several ordinances, resolutions

Various pieces of new legislation were presented before the Washington Court House City Council during Wednesday’s meeting.

Two different types of legislation are ordinances and resolutions. The first time legislation is seen and approved by council it is placed on a first reading, the second time on a second reading and the third time on a third reading. Ordinances pass once they reach the third reading and resolutions pass once placed on the second reading.

One ordinance was placed on first reading. If it passes, it would allow the annexation of the golf course property. Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen explained the ordinance would also designate “the zoning of the property as community facilities within the city of Washington Court House.”

Five resolutions were placed on their first reading.

If it passes, the first resolution would authorize Denen to submit an application for participation in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Program and the Local Transportation Improvement program, which both can provide financial assistance for capital improvements deemed necessary in Washington C.H.

If it passes, the second resolution would authorize Denen to accept a bid from Hi-Tech Electrical in the amount of $60,500 for the 2019 Directional Drill Project. Two other bids had been received for this project: one from Amerilect Inc. for $103,648 and one from BJ’s Electric for $74,800.

If it passes, the third resolution will state the intention of the City of Washington C.H. to award a contract to Dugan & Meyers LLC. The purpose of the contract is to improve the wastewater treatment plant.

If it passes, the fourth resolution will serve as a statement of promise for the council to partner with the 2020 US Census Bureau. The purpose of this partnership is to help ensure an accurate count of people within Fayette County.

During the meeting several council members noted that accurate numbers are important for the census as funding given to areas will depend on the number of people living within them. While some people may feel unsure about handing out their personal information, when it comes time next year that information will be important.

If it passes, the fifth resolution would authorize Denen to apply, accept and enter into an agreement with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as well as with the Ohio Water Development Authority. The purpose of this agreement would be for assistance with planning, designing and constructing wastewater facilities on behalf of the city.

One resolution was placed on its second reading. If it reaches the third reading, it would authorize Denen to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) director to rebid a resurfacing project on US 35. As previously reported, this project would be completed by ODOT, but they requested the rebid in hopes of finding a more affordable offer.

One ordinance was placed on its third reading and therefore authorizes Denen to abate a public nuisance at 924 E. Temple St. As previously reported, a nuisance is caused within a city if a property is dangerous, in a state of disrepair, is uninhabitable, decreases local property value or decreases the enjoyment of life of surrounding neighbors. An abatement of nuisance is a way for the city to handle the situation while charging the owner of the property.

During the city’s Service, Safety and Recreation Committee meeting in early August, citizens’ participation in the 2020 census was encouraged, the committee recommended Beggars Night be scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., and members heard a few updated reports from community organizations and projects.

One report that was discussed was from the Washington Police Department. The department suggested a “no parking from here to corner” sign be placed on the southeast corner of Clemson due to a line of site issue at the intersection of South Elm and Clemson. The committee recommended for the street department to proceed as suggested.

A request from a citizen was recommended to proceed. The request was for a “no outlet” sign to be added at the entrance of Cloverleaf Lane.

During the meeting, a young boy named Darren who attended his first day of fourth grade that Wednesday morning spoke to the council. He thanked the council for keeping the city safe and nice looking. Darren thanked them several times for improving education as he shared a couple of his school experiences.

A quote that council member Dale Lynch shared with everyone was, “The surest way to be happy is to seek happiness for others.” This quote is credited to Martin Luther King Jr.

According to Lynch, this year is his 50th year in education. Lynch said, “I am so encouraged as I looked out in my classes today that we have a lot of these young people. It’s not gloom and doom for our next generation of people; I’m very impressed with them.”

Washington Court House City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. They are located in the second floor council chambers of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main Street. The public is welcome to attend and may sign up to speak before the council.

