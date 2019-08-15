Ali Kafka & Henry Barnes to perform at Farmers Market

August, the month of the “Green Corn Moon,” is also our hot and dry month typically. After the excessive rain in the spring, nearly everyone who has a farm, a garden or a few flowers, is hoping for the much needed rain, which has been very scant in most of our county for a month. August, amazingly, despite the heat and dryness, brings a wealth of produce. The melons will be ripening soon, and stone fruit (peaches, apples, plums) will be picked and be available for fresh eating, baking and preserving. Those who plant and harvest by the moon believe that crops harvested under the sign of Leo (“fiery, barren, dry, masculine characteristics”) keep better and for longer. This is the time, therefore, to harvest and prepare for storage, including canning. This is also the time believed to be the best for pickling and krauting – cucumbers and cabbage, for instance.

This year I am trying the newer advice of planting some brassicas in the summer for warmth of seed germination followed by the production of larger heads (broccoli, cauliflower, brussel sprouts) as the nights get longer in the fall. This is counter to what I’m used to and the struggle of getting these plants transplanted and protected from the extreme heat has proven to be quite tricky. If they make it, will they produce lower quality kraut because they were not preserved during the sign of Leo? I can only hope to have the problem of having so much produce that I need to preserve it; with any luck the fresh produce will be the centerpiece of a special meal or two, with a bit of fermenting cabbage in half gallon jars gracing the kitchen counter. And perhaps this will be the summer when the sumac will finally produce the red, tightly clustered berries so prized for teas and for seasoning middle eastern dishes. (No, this sumac is not “poison.” The poison berries are white and grow in loose, lacy racemes.)

The happenings at the Fayette County Farmers Market in downtown Washington C.H. will once again be a cause of celebration and not to be missed! We will be celebrating “National Farmers Market Week” this Saturday – Before you catch us out, we know it was really last week nationally, but due to scheduling issues, WE are celebrating this weekend! The Market will host from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ali Kafka & Henry Barnes (old time fiddle and vocals) and at least one vintage John Deere tractor driven to Market by John Persinger and/or Jared Persinger. Two raffles will be conducted and the prizes include $25 in Market Cash and two t-shirts, $50 in Market Cash and a market bag.

And Creative Court House, a local non-profit dedicated to fostering a rich environment for creative expression and self-discovery within the community, will join the market this week as our Community Guest. Founded in 2015 and located at 143 N. Main St., Creative Court House has hosted countless classes, workshops, and events designed to inspire and engage community members of all ages. Stop by the Community Guest tent this week to learn more about their mission, pick up a schedule of events, get your face painted, blow some bubbles, or create a sculpture out of play dough.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, cabbage, candy onions, bell peppers, hot peppers, green beans, melons, sweet corn, baked goods.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey, cookies and sheet cake.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets, burp cloths, bibs and teething rings.

DeBruin Family Dairy (Grant & Toni DeBruin): Organic produce, gourds, wildflower cards, homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Engedi (Beth Day, Alana Walters, Janet Bick): Assorted home baked goods (cinnamon rolls, bread, yeast rolls, cookies, pies) and a special children’s activity.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Seasonal produce grown with organic practices– garlic, yellow onions, leeks, cucumbers, zucchini, tomatillos, cherry tomatoes, carrots. Dried catnip and sacred (holy) basil (tea). Natural insect repellent. Beeswax hand creams and lip balms with essential oils. Baklava, chocolate and peanut butter fudge, pralines, mini-pecan pies.

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): Tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, candy onions, squash, cucumbers, peaches, cabbage; chicken- patties, chicken breast, wings, chorizo links, turkey- wings, drums, ground turkey, pork- chops, bacon, bulk sausage, sweet Italian and jalapeño links, beef- patties, ground and eggs.

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): Limited ingredient, purposeful cookies and treats for dogs.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): Melons, Yukon Gold potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, green beans, vine ripe tomatoes, cherry red and orange tomatoes.

Margaret’s Memories (Sharon Fulkerson): Dryer balls, baby hats, dog sweater, towels and cloths, hand made bags , small quilt.

Persinger Produce & Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Jam Man will bring assorted jams and jellies including red raspberry jelly, blackberry seedless jam, red raspberry jalapeno jam, peach habanero, peach jalapeno, mango habanero and a variety of “no added sugar” selections. Texas sheet cakes. The Pie Lady will have local honey, apple crisp and apple dumplings as well as assorted fruit pies, buns bars, cinni mini’s and cinnamon rolls.

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Handmade, unusual wood crafts. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome. Cookies, fudge.

