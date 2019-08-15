Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 15

Skylar W. Tomlinson, 27, 1147 Commons Drive, license forfeiture.

Aug. 14

Joshua A. Wiseman, 23, 713 Briar Ave., domestic violence.

Terry D. Stebelton, 18, 3842 US Highway 22 SE, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Anndrea M. McCullough, 28, Columbus, non-compliance suspension.

Joshua S. Smith, 19, 709 Pin Oak Place, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of criminal tools (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass.