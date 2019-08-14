MT has ‘great opening day’

The Miami Trace Local School District opened its doors to students for the 2019-2020 school year on Wednesday morning with relative ease as the administration staff worked to ensure a smooth transition from summer to school for kids.

Starting early at about 7:15 a.m., buses arrived at the Miami Trace Middle School with a thick fog in the air. As the buses made their stop, hundreds of students began the first steps of the year into the building and were greeted by several teachers and new Miami Trace Assistant Principal Michelle Teis.

“The start of another school year went extremely smooth at Miami Trace Middle School,” Miami Trace Middle School Principal Jason Binegar said. “I truly appreciate my staff for all of their hard work. They truly make Miami Trace Middle School a great place for students to learn and grow. Thank you to our parents and students for being patient and flexible as we work to make this another great year.”

Next to start was the Miami Trace High School. With the completion of the new high school on the Miami Trace Local School campus last year, these students have a state-of-the-art facility to begin the year. High school principal Rob Enochs said the start of the day was very smooth, and throughout the morning the school was in a rather relaxed state as students were helped with their lockers, schedules and homeroom details.

Finally, about another hour passed before the buses arrived at the Miami Trace Elementary School to drop off another group of students. These young students were greeted by various teachers and assistant principals as parents on the other side of the building said goodbye to their kids or attended first-day kindergarten testing.

“Miami Trace Elementary had a great opening day,” Miami Trace Elementary Principal Ryan Davis said. “At 8:45 a.m. our doors opened to over 1,000 smiling faces. During the first few days of school we look to establish routines, begin building relationships and getting our students excited about another year here. We are definitely looking to build off of last year’s successes. Our students showed remarkable growth and fantastic achievement, outscoring the state average in all tested areas last year, some by more than 15 percent. This was accomplished because we have great kids, a great staff and a supportive community. We are looking forward to another great year at MTES.”

On Wednesday morning the students of Fayette County returned to the classroom to begin a new year in a new grade. At the Miami Trace Elementary School this group of students started their fifth grade year. Pictured (L to R): Anna Langley, Emma Hagler, Emma Bower, Luke Bennett and Elizabeth Webb. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_IMG_4984.jpg On Wednesday morning the students of Fayette County returned to the classroom to begin a new year in a new grade. At the Miami Trace Elementary School this group of students started their fifth grade year. Pictured (L to R): Anna Langley, Emma Hagler, Emma Bower, Luke Bennett and Elizabeth Webb. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo