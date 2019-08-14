Off to see the teachers

Miami Trace Middle School started bright and early at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday with a fleet of buses delivering students for their first day of school.

A mob of Miami Trace Middle School students left the buses for their first day of instruction.

Miami Trace Resource Officer and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Monty Coe and Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond keep an eye on the high school students as they enter for their first day.

Miami Trace High School teacher Miss Morgan Olaker meets with her homeroom class first thing Wednesday morning to discuss important information for the start up of the 2019-2020 school year.

Students at the Miami Trace Elementary School were greeted by teachers and staff as they left the bus Wednesday morning.

Miami Trace Elementary Grades 3-5 Assistant Principal Justin Lanman and his son Liam Lanman started even earlier than most Miami Trace Elementary students as they prepared to receive buses and parents for the first day of the 2019-2020 school year.

Jack Hamilton started the first grade on Wednesday while also celebrating his 7th birthday. Happy birthday Jack!

Miami Trace Elementary students arrive early Wednesday morning for the first day of school.

Miami Trace Elementary PreK-2 Assistant Principal Nicole Fatica-Mavis and her son Ike Mavis start their day early Wednesday as they prepared for school.

Students came prepared with supplies for both themselves and the classrooms.

Fourth grader Alexis Smith passed out hugs on her way into Belle Aire. One person that received a hug was Superintendent Tom Bailey.

Buses dropped students off in the designated area along a sidewalk. The students then walked calmly into the school.

When students arrived at Belle Aire Intermediate School on the first day of school Wednesday, they entered the cafeteria for breakfast and to listen to assistant principal Brian Cartwright speak. Due to staggered start dates this year, third graders won’t begin school until Monday.

Belle Aire student James Bunch (L) laughed at teacher Colleen Coole (R) as she cheered the students on during their walk from bus to cafeteria.

The Belle Aire third grade teachers along with a few others were helping with Developmental Reading Assessment testing since the third graders won’t start school until Monday. Some of those helping included (back L-R): Randi DeWees, Ashley DeAtley, Ray Anderson, Rebecca Matthews (a Washington Middle School language arts teacher), Mary Bailey (a substitute) and Jacki Webb: (front L-R) Jill Sanderson, Rachel Metcalf and Paige Bihl.

(L-R) Belle Aire Intermediate Principal Jeff Conroy, Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Tom Bailey and Belle Aire Intervention Fifth Grade Math Teacher Colleen Coole stayed outside to greet students as they arrived by bus.

Belle Aire teacher Colleen Coole (L) gave a high-five to student Logan Cox (R) as she got off her bus for the first day of school.

Miami Trace art teacher Lyndsey Mincey and her son Isaac Mincey arrive at the Miami Trace Middle School early Wednesday.