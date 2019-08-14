Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 12

Quentin A. Smith, 36, at large, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa R. West, 41, 839 Independence Court, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Danny R. Collins, 56, 417 Clyburn Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jamie L. Johnson, 35, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Jamee N. Imperati, 29, 902 E. Temple St., no operator’s license, speed, failure to control.

Jami L. Fletcher, 38, 2368 US Route 22 West, wrongful entrustment.

Female, 16, Washington C.H., no operator’s license.

Aug. 10

Naya M. Price, 20, 186 Eastview Drive, no operator’s license.

Brock A. Melvin, 38, 894 Pin Oak Place, failure to control.

Carolyn L. Groves, 41, Bloomingburg, failure to yield from private property.

Chad Davidson, 32, Hillsboro, warrant – theft.

Wayne M. Lovely, 45, 511 E. Temple St., Apt. 10, violation of protection order.

Bryce J. Combs, 18, 752 Pin Oak Place, criminal mischief (third-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 16, Washington C.H., criminal mischief (third-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 9

Jerod A. Morris, 36, 225 Henkle St., stop sign violation.

Megan A. Tyler, 31, 1040 Broadway St., unsafe vehicle, failure to display registration.

Zachary S. Tyler Jr., 32, 1040 Broadway St., license forfeiture, failure to display registration.

David J. Smith, 22, 537 French Court, speed 42/25.

Jessica D. Dunn, 35, Mt. Sterling, child support suspension.

Zachary D. Milstead, 34, Jeffersonville, grand jury indictment from FCSO – aggravated possession of drugs.

Nathaniel M. Chamblin, 25, Hillsboro, red light violation, license forfeiture.

Keenan D. Lee, 27, Dayton, failure to reinstate, seat belt violation, reckless operation on private property, trafficking in meth (second-degree felony), possession of meth (second-degree felony), possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), open container, possession of marijuana.

Aug. 8

George Baker Jr., 49, Greenfield, Adult Parole Authority parole warrant.

Michael D. Wheeler, 35, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 49, 2710 Warrior Court, Washington Police Department – criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Keith A. Weinrich, 33, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to comply.