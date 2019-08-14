Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 12

Theft: At 8:03 a.m., Liberty Hudson reported that money and a house key was removed from her residence without permission. A suspect has been identified.

Criminal Trespass/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drugs: At 9:32 a.m., Quentin Smith was arrested after he was located in a garage at 511 E. Temple St. After being arrested, drug paraphernalia and an unknown crystal-like substance was located.

Theft: At 1:14 p.m., Ace Hardware reported the theft of a pocket knife from its store. The offender has been identified and charges are pending.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instrument: At 3:02 p.m., Jamie Johnson was arrested at Save-A-Lot after officers responded to the business in reference to a shoplifting complaint.

Theft: At 6:10 p.m., loss prevention at Walmart reported that a female, Brooke Merritt, had entered the store, selected two items totaling $5, and then ate the items in the store without paying for them. A report was completed and loss prevention was referred to the solicitor for the filing of charges.

Aug. 11

Theft: At 1 p.m., McKenzie Brill reported that several items were removed from her home without permission.

Burglary/Theft: At 10:29 p.m., Donna Curtis reported that while she was away, an unknown offender entered her residence and removed items without permission.

Aug. 10

Theft: At 7:16 a.m., Fabrienna Henry reported that sometime overnight, unknown persons stole property from inside of her residence. A theft report was completed.

Violation of a Protection Order: At 8:19 p.m., officers observed Wayne Lovely and a woman walking together. The woman has an active protection order against Lovely, who was arrested and charged.

Aug. 9

Possession of Drugs: At 12:32 a.m., officers stopped Jerod Morris on a bicycle for a traffic violation. During a consent search, suspected narcotics were located on his person. The suspected narcotics will be submitted to BCI for positive identification.

Theft: At 4:14 a.m., Erin Jackson reported that multiple bicycles and bicycle parts were stolen out of her back yard. One bicycle was located in the area. A theft report was completed.

Assault: At 11:04 p.m., Dallas Tolle reported that he was assaulted by his father-in-law and brother-in-law, who departed before an officer’s arrival. An assault report was completed.

Trafficking in Meth/Possession of Drugs/Failure to Comply/Obstructing/Open Container in a Motor Vehicle: Officers were on a call for service at Jenni Lane Apartments. While outside, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically toward them and turning into the lot. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued to flee. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, at which time he was identified as Keenan Lee. Lee was in possession of drugs and was charged accordingly.

Aug. 8

Theft: Melissa Field reported that sometime within the past week, her iPhone was stolen from inside of her residence. A theft report was completed.

Theft/Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument/Vehicle Trespass: At 1:22 a.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The vehicle departed and was located on the lot of the Holiday Inn with a large television hanging out of the trunk, which was stolen from Walmart. Another large television, which was stolen from Walmart, was located inside the vehicle, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. George Baker, Kelly Slone and Robin Hooley were all arrested and charged accordingly.

Theft: At 3:17 p.m., a juvenile reported that while he was parked at Roosters, a brass instrument was stolen out of the back of his truck. A theft report was completed.