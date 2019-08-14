Wednesday Farmers Market vendors announced

Check out the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market for the produce needed to prepare your mid-week meals. This venue operates weekly 3 to 6 p.m. in the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H.

The following list of vendors have indicated they plan on selling today (and provided their product list), others may be present also.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): melons, honey dew, yellow squash, vine ripened tomatoes, cherry tomatoes: red and orange, zucchini, cucumbers, Yukon gold potatoes.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): tomatoes, zucchini, cabbage, cucumbers, candy onions, bell peppers, hot peppers, sweet corn, cantaloupe.

This and That (Mary Ford): many new goose dresses, new hematite bracelets, adult bibs, pineapple banana bread, peanut butter fudge, cookies, pineapple upside down cake, peach desserts and much more.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): seasonal produce, quick breads & snacks

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_563167_436123353067737_1454224841_n-3.jpg