Entertainment via brushes, wood and music

An employee of True Blue Tattoo, Amanda Foy, brought along a small-scale version of her project and paused during painting to answer questions from those watching her work. She laughed when asked the difference between tattoos and painting and said, “Canvas is a lot nicer than skin.”

(L) Washington Court House Economic Development Developer Chelsie Baker was working the event while her mother, (R) Melody Moon, was painting a piece inspired by the outdoors.

Neusole Glass Works, a glass blowing company out of Cincinnati that offers various classes, was sponsored during the event by Carnegie Public Library. They held a demonstration and had items for sale.

Cover was provided for the artists as the day was sunny and warm. Volunteers set up the shade over the various easels.

Sam Mincey is a local aspiring musician who provided live entertainment during the event. His wife, Lyndsey Mincey, was one of the painters during the event and their children were present to enjoy the atmosphere.

Children were in attendance at the event and a section was set up for them to enjoy painting for free.

On Saturday, “Art on the Square” in Washington C.H. brought together various locals who painted on plywood canvases for the community to come out and see. The locals who were painting answered questions from those watching and checking out their work during the event.

Melinda Morgan decided it was time to cross an item off her bucket list. This event was her first time showing her work and she thought if she was going to do it, the piece should have a message to go with it.