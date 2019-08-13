Armco employees hold 10th reunion

Armco employees held their 10th official retirement party on Aug. 9 at the American Legion in Washington C.H. The event celebrated years of labor at the local steel building plant now out of business. The plant at one time employed over 700 people.

A social hour was held to renew old acquaintances followed by the invocation given by Phil Johnson. The buffet dinner was prepared by the American Legion staff.

After the meal, chairman Eddie Fisher welcomed the 72 former employees and pointed out that the great number of attendees was a wonderful testament to the lasting friendships made over the years by the employees.

The chairman gave a brief history as to how the reunions began. He also introduced the committee for the evening.

Dave Adams came the farthest to attend and was one of the oldest at 90-years-old. He introduced his son and grandson who traveled with him to the event. Jim Hamilton was recognized as having the longest continuous service for 42 years.

Gary Herdman read the names of the 28 co-workers who have died since the last reunion two years ago. A moment of silence was held in remembrance of these employees. Brian Mickle also prepared a TV screen viewing of all of the 335 deceased employees. It ran continuously throughout the evening. Gary also recognized Eddie Fisher for all of the years he has organized the Armco reunions.

The committee for the retirement party was chairman Eddie Fisher, Wilma Dorn, Deanna Edwards, Gary Herdman and Brian Mickle.

Those in attendance were: Dave Adams, David B. Adams, David L. Adams, Jack Anders, Larry Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Randy Angel, Ralph Bailey, Jim Barnhart, Roger Belles, Bill Benson, Kenny Bond, Dave Boswell, Roger Boswell, Don Campbell, Larry Cokonougher, Skip Curl, Sonny Current, Herma Current, Homer Curry, Dave DeRif, Arthur Deakyne, Emil Doddroe, Wilma Dorn, Deanna Edwards, Peanut Edwards, Ed Fisher, Mark Fisher, Frank Free Jr., Frank Free Sr., Betty Fulwider, Howard Gardner, Randy Gardner, Jack Garringer, Gary Green, John Grooms, Candy Hadden, Jim Hamilton, Gary Herdman, Denver Hixon, Dave Huffman, Allen Johnson, Larry Johnson, Phil Johnson, Russ Klontz, Dale Matthews, Marvin Matthews, Gerald Merriman, Emmitt Mick, Terry Mick, Brian Mickle, Darrell Mickle, Gary Mickle, Gary Miller, Shirley Moats, Bob Moore, Dorothy Morton, Gerald Newlon, Jack Pavey, Joe Pope, Bob Roll, Dale Rothwell, Mike Selig, John Shaw, Walt Smithson, Ronnie Sword, Debbie Taylor, Cotton VanDyne, Phil Williams, Tom Williams, Wes Wilson and Charlie Zinn.