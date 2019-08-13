Airport project bids over $1 million

Various financial decisions were discussed during a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, including the receiving of several bids that were over $1 million for a project at the Fayette County Airport.

The project at the airport is the Parallel Taxiway, Phase 1. According to commissioner Dan Dean, this project is for the taxiway to be extended to the end of the runway—although Phase 1 will only cover half of the runway.

The taxiway, as Dean explained it, is the area where vehicles can drive alongside the runway without being worried a plane will land on them. It is also an area that planes can use to travel after landing to keep them from having to drive back down the runway while other planes are needing to land. Currently, the taxiway runs alongside about half of the runaway.

“It’s a safety issue,” Dean said.

There were four bids. Majors Enterprises bid $1,694,174; Fillmore Construction bid $1,796,369; K. West Group bid $1,814.589.60; and Suresis Construction bid $1,588,078.

The approximate $1.6 million project is being paid for through various sources. The county has to pay 5 percent and therefore will be putting approximately $80,000 into the project. The state of Ohio is matching that 5 percent. The remainder of the cost will be taken care of through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Dean explained the construction was initially planned as a five phase project, however, the FAA is providing enough grant money that half of the project can be taken care of in one phase.

It was decided during the meeting that the bids would be put on hold for further review.

In other recent business, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to advertise to receive bids for the Fayette County Construction and Demolition Debris Landfill Expansion, Phase A on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The engineer’s estimate is $385,252. The construction start date is set for Sept. 23 of this year with a projected completion date of May 1 of next year.

As recommended by Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, a maintenance agreement with P&R Communication Service was entered into. The agreement is to provide critical radio infrastructure coverage for Fayette County from Aug. 1 of this year through July 31 of 2020. The agreement will cost $572 per month totaling $6,900.

The commissioners accepted a $1,864 proposal to purchase an HP Elite Desktop from Gemalto per the recommendation of Stanforth. This purchase is to include the related equipment, training, services and support along with a 12-month warranty for the software and scanner.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

The Fayette County Airport hosts the annual event “Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_airportCourtesy.jpg The Fayette County Airport hosts the annual event “Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow.” Record-Herald file photo