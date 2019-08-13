19-year-old missing from Washington C.H.

Authorities are asking for assistance in the case of a missing 19-year-old female from Washington Court House.

Cheronda Janel Bellar was last seen on the morning of July 22 at the McDonald’s on South Elm Street, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Bellar is listed at 5 feet, five inches tall, approximately 120 to 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos, including a marijuana leaf on her left wrist, “Life goes on with a heartbeat” on the left side of her chest, “Love me sober” with an arrow on her right arm, and a cancer awareness ribbon and dates on her back shoulder blade.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Bellar is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170 or by email at jon.fausnaugh@fayette-co-oh.com.

