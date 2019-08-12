Wynne, Fisher celebrate 50 years with Post 25

Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioners and staff honored two of their commissioners recently for their 50th anniversary as an American Legion Post 25 member. The other commissioners and staff congratulated Eddie Wynne and Eddie Fisher for their hard work, commitment, and dedication. Pictured (L to R): front row: Tasha Harris, Edward Fisher and Eddie Wynne. Second row: Amy Jackson, Jerry Savage, Patricia Dewees, Robert Malone and Valorie Morton.

