Genealogical Society meets for annual Field Trip Outing

Members of the Fayette County Genealogical Society met on July 15 for their annual Field Trip Outing Day beginning the day for a morning tour of Fayette County Historical Society Museum where Genealogical Society member and Historical Society member and museum docent Donald Moore was the guide.

He was assisted throughout the morning by Glenn Rankin and Peggy Lester, who are also members of both the Genealogical and Historical societies and are both docents of the museum. Members present began the tour by putting a stick pin on a Fayette County map indicating their present or childhood homes if Fayette County residents or natives. The members enjoyed the many displays depicting the history of Fayette County. The group then met at the Rusty Keg Restaurant for lunch.

After lunch the group gathered again at the Fayette County Courthouse in Washington Court House where Sandy Wilson, Clerk of Courts, led a tour of our Courthouse. Sandy did a wonderful job of showing our members the court rooms, the jury room, and the offices housed in Courthouse. Along with the tour Sandy related the history of our Courthouse, which included the beautiful murals by Archibald M. Willard.

The next meeting of the Fayette County Genealogical Society will be the annual picnic Monday Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the home of Glenn and Phyliss Rankin at 5024 State Route 729, Sabina. Call Glenn at 740-505-9335 for directions as this address will not show up correctly on GPS. Please bring side dishes and desserts. Drinks and the main course will be provided.

If you would like information concerning the Fayette County Genealogical Society, membership, or its meetings contact Cathy Massie White at ReunionMassie@yahoo.com or 740-333-7227.

The members of the Fayette County Genealogical Society who attended the Field Trip Outing Day were left to right: Peggy Lester, Lois Ford, Cathy White, Glenn Rankin, Pam Rhoads, Sandy Kelley, Myckki Harkleroad, Jeb Bowen and Sue Gilmore.