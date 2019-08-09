Members appointed to emergency committee

Community members have been appointed to the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) by the Fayette County Commissioners.

Those appointed are originally selected at an annual LEPC meeting. Once the commissioners have appointed them, they are submitted to the State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) for approval. Those on the committee hold two-year terms in office.

The Fayette County LEPC for Aug. 31 of this year through Aug. 31 of 2021 includes various persons in different occupations. There are certain regulations and requirements that must be met for who is on the committee to keep emergency planning as effective as possible.

Members include: Commissioner Dan Dean, Jeffersonille Mayor Bob Kinzer, Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Washington Police Chief Brian Hottinger, Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Downing, BPM Joint Fire District Chief Ronald Huff, Emergency Management Director Melissa Havens, LEPC Chairperson and retired fire chief Dan Fowler, Fayette County Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon, Fayette County Emergency Response Megan Batson and Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter.

The remainder of the list of appointed committee members includes: Fayette County Memorial Hospital Director of Safety Doug Boedeker, Fayette County Life Squad EMS Leader Rod List, Jefferson Township EMS Chief Dana Kellenberger, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, ODOT Fayette County Manager Dave Burchett, Red Collar EHS Manager Brian Crooks, Walmart DC AP Operation Manager Jason Manzo, ARC Disaster Program Specialist Mary McCord, Jim Scott (RACES) and Fayette County Transportation Director Joy Stanforth.

The county LEPC members meet annually for stand-alone meetings where hazmat plans can be discussed and accepted, trainings are requested, reporting facilities can be reviewed and new members can be elected as needed. The committee develops and exercises the local emergency response plan.

The LEPC also meets alongside the EMA board throughout the year.

Information in this article was provided from the Fayette County EMA and the Commissioners’ minutes from their weekly meetings.

