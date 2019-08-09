Purple Poodle Pet Salon and Spa open for business

Washington C.H. City Economic Development Director Chelsie Baker recently presented a new business plaque to The Purple Poodle Pet Salon and Spa. Owned and operated by Tiffany Karn and Josh Netzley, The Purple Poodle Pet Salon and Spa is located at 222 N. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. Some of the services offered include: Tropiclean bath with a full body massage, face, paw pad and feet trim, manicures and pedicures, ear cleanings with sanitation trim, and designer cologne. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Services provided to cats and dogs.

