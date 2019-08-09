Carnegie Children’s Department celebrates end of summer

The bead crafting was a hit at the event. A very important component of this year’s party was the official kickoff of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides free books every month to children. Forty families signed up at the event to receive the books.

Many of the kids enjoyed fun with bubbles as well. Parents can still register their children for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at Carnegie Public Library. Children must live in Fayette County and be under 5-years-old to register.

Each August the Carnegie Public Library Children’s Department celebrates the conclusion of summer Storytime programs at Party in the Park. Face painting was part of the many activities.

Children were treated to a skit based on John Agee’s popular book “Life on Mars,” and were then free to visit many attractions including face painting, bead art, balloon sculptures with Mr. Bugaboo, bubble making, and other games. Here is some of the balloon art.