Grant to help reduce prison population approved

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, the Terms for the Targeted Community Alternative to Prison (T-CAP) program were accepted in order to receive a subsidy grant.

The grant program is through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Division of Parole and Community Services, Bureau of Community Services. The program’s purpose involves lowering the number of individuals committed to state penal institutions and local correction agencies.

The purpose of the grant is to help supervise, treat and hold low-level, nonviolent offenders accountable. The T-CAP grant in total is $304,555 with $152,277 going toward the 2020 fiscal year and $152,277 going toward the 2021 fiscal year.

In other recent business, a $77,080 contract was entered into with A&A Safety, Inc. for the 2019 Fayette County Pavement Marking Project. The date for completion of the project is set for Sept. 3.

A mowing agreement between the commissioners and Kevin Stockwell was entered into for periodic mowing of approximately 15 acres located within Jefferson Township that is adjacent to the well fields and water treatment plant at the US Route 35 and Interstate 71 interchange.

The contract was made for $1 with the length of the agreement lasting from Sept. 1 of this year through Aug. 31 of 2020. Under the contract Stockwell will mow the land approximately three-to-four times per year and comply with Ohio EPA regulations.

