Sweetcorn aplenty at Farmers Market

Sweetcorn season is in full swing. Fayette County Farmers Market customers are getting a dozen or multiple dozens, and often taking their full and heavy bags out to their vehicles and then returning for other shopping.

One of the reasons, no doubt, that so many buy corn at the Farmers Market is because they know this sweet corn is FRESH! Really fresh. The husks are bright green and the tassels are not dried out…perfect. Sweet corn has the highest sugar content when fresh picked. As it ages, the sugar converts to starch. If you need to store corn, do so for as short a time as possible, and in a paper bag in the refrigerator or on a counter top.

I have been enjoying a library copy of Abra Berens’ book, Ruffage: a practical guide to vegetables — 100 recipes and 230 variations (I will have a copy at my table on Saturday for those of you who would like a peek). The book is organized by vegetables and then again by ways of eating (raw or cooked in various ways, with many variations). In the corn section, under “roasted” (either in the oven or on the stove top, which she notes yields “corn candy: golden kernels with crispy browned edges”), she offers a corn kernel salad with soybeans, cherry tomatoes, and basil. Edamame are soybeans and these are now readily available in the grocery frozen food section. But it is easy to imagine from looking at the picture, that the soybeans could easily be replaced by lima beans, or left out entirely (although the inclusion of certain beans would provide the protein, thus having a complete meal in a salad).

Creative Designs by Denise, a custom clothing shop, will be our Community Guest this week at the market. Creative Designs by Denise is located at 243 E. Court St. in Washington Court House and focuses on custom clothing items that are created using glitter and regular vinyl in unique designs. Stop by the Community Guest tent this week to see what designs and Back to School specials Denise is offering. Show your school spirit with a Creative Design by Denise.

For the weekly children’s activity, visit the info booth for beautiful sand art in honor of Art on the Square. Our short shoppers will pour layers of colorful sand into a small fun-shaped item to create their own beautiful art piece.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Artisan breads, bran muffin tops, and cranberry scones.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Sunflower and mum plants; tomatoes and other seasonal produce.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, candy onions, bell peppers, garden salsa hot peppers, Nirvana (bi-color) and Eden (white) sweet corn, green beans (very limited supply), cantaloupe, watermelon; cinnamon rolls, sweet breads, brownies, butterscotch cookies.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes, noodles.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey, cookies, chocolate sheet cake, brownies and cookie bars.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets, burp cloths, bibs and teething rings.

DeBruin Family Dairy (Grant & Toni DeBruin): Organic produce, gourds, wildflower cards, homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Donaldson Workshop (Roger Donaldson): Wooden spoons, cutting boards, wooden sandwich trays, and walnut spatulas.

Enchanting Acres (Amber Harris): Beans, okra, jalapenos, mild and spicy garlic, and garlic bulbil heads.

Engedi (Beth Day, Alana Walters, Janet Bick): Assorted home baked goods (cinnamon rolls, bread, yeast rolls, cookies, pies) and a special children’s activity.

Featherstone Apothecary (Sylvia Call): natural soaps, skincare items, beeswax food wraps, and dog items.

Garland Farm Sweetcorn (Ike & Justine Garland): Sweet corn.

Gerhardts (Kevin Gerhardt): Super sweet white corn and a few cantaloupe melons.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Natural insect repellent. Beeswax hand creams and lip balms with essential oils. Seasonal produce grown with organic practices– garlic, walla walla and yellow onions, leeks, cucumbers, zucchini, tomatillos, cherry tomatoes, carrots. Dried catnip and sacred (holy) basil (tea). Baklava, chocolate and peanut butter fudge.

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): Tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, candy onions, squash, cucumbers, peaches, cabbage, (and possibly sweet corn); chicken- patties, chicken breast, wings, chorizo links, turkey- wings, drums, ground turkey, pork- chops, bacon, bulk sausage, sweet Italian and jalapeño links, beef- patties, ground and eggs.

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): Limited ingredient, purposeful cookies and treats for dogs.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): White sweet corn, Yukon potatoes, cucumbers, yellow squash, yellow and green zucchini, hot and sweet peppers, and perhaps melons. Baked goods.

Persinger Produce & Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Jam Man will bring assorted jams and jellies including red raspberry jelly, blackberry seedless jam, red raspberry jalapeno jam, peach habanero, peach jalapeno, mango habanero and a variety of “no added sugar” selections. Texas sheet cakes. The Pie Lady will have local honey, cherry, blackberry, black raspberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, peach apple pies; Cinni mini’s, buns bars, banana cake, oatmeal raisin cookies.

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Handmade, unusual wood crafts. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome. Cookies, fudge.

