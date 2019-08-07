‘The Well’ to close its doors Aug. 31

After 10 years serving the community, “The Well” will be closing its doors Aug. 31 and will no longer be offering its services and outreach programs.

The Well at Sunnyside, 721 S. Fayette St. in Washingt0n Court House, was reaching its 10th anniversary this month. It is a faith-based organization that is well-known throughout the community and surrounding areas.

A press release provided to the Record-Herald explained the decision was announced by the board of directors of The Well. The organization is closing due to “the lack of both human and financial resources.”

The board is made up of church leaders and volunteers from the community.

The following information comes from that press release:

The board of directors is “saddened to end this ministry. However, they feel blessed because they, with many others, heard the biblical call to ‘remember the poor’ and all did their best to do so during these past ten years.”

During this past year, The Well served over 4,000 meals, helped over 500 families with clothing needs, supplied over 300 school backpacks filled with supplies, mentored elementary children, gave direct prayers, assisted with 1,158 tax returns, provided the means to launder 1,200 loads of laundry for families and homeless, given winter coats to schools and allowed 4,729 shopping trips in its food pantry.

According to the press release, former director of The Well, Jon Creamer, said, “Its operation is no longer sustainable due to the lack of both human and financial resources.”

The press release encourages other local churches and groups to carry on some of the services in The Well’s place such as Loads of Love laundry program, the Free Store, which has been around since the 40s, or the free community meals.

Those who are interested in continuing a particular ministry can reach out to The Well leadership by Aug. 16 for information, inventories, help, etc.

Creamer said, “We ask that the community please pray for our neighbors that we have served. We know them and we care about them. Our greatest concerns, our greatest fears are: where they will go and who will help them find the basics they need.”

Saturday, Aug. 10 is the last day for donations. Please do not drop off any donations after this point. The Well can be contacted at 740-333-5088.

“If you have been one who has helped and supported our efforts we sincerely thank you and wish you well,” said Creamer.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

One of the many programs offered to the community through The Well at Sunnyside was the free community meals. These meals brought together people from the community who needed a little extra help for a hot meal, fellowship or a place to go to meet social needs. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_meal-program.jpg One of the many programs offered to the community through The Well at Sunnyside was the free community meals. These meals brought together people from the community who needed a little extra help for a hot meal, fellowship or a place to go to meet social needs. Record-Herald file photo

Popular outreach organization ending due to lack of resources